Couple charged in hit-and-run that killed 3 in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana couple is facing criminal charges in an August hit-and-run that killed two children and an adult.

Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker announced Tuesday that felony charges had been filed against 40-year-old Penelope A. Grosswiler and her 42-year-old husband, Leonard Grosswiler, in the Aug. 26 crash along a street in the city of Elkhart.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the Elkhart couple.

Penelope Grosswiler faces six felony counts, including leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. The charges allege that she was driving when her vehicle struck five pedestrians, killing eight-month-old Dolly Thomas, 11-year-old Courtney Smith and 22-year-old Shawn Wolcott.

Leon Grosswiler faces one count of obstruction of justice. Prosecutors say he tried to hide evidence of Penelope’s alleged involvement in the deadly crash.

