City Council approves purchase of new parking meters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- City Council voted Tuesday eight to one to approve the purchase of 800 new downtown parking meters.

Every parking meter downtown will be replaced through the project that will cost $799,175.

The new meters will be solar powered, accept credit cards and users will be able to pay the meter through a smartphone application.

However, the new meters come with an increase in parking rates.

The exact amount of the increase is still up for debate. City Clerk Lana Keesling says parking rates could go up to $1 an hour, or as high as $1.25 an hour. That’s up from the current rate of 50 cents an hour.

During Tuesday night’s Council meeting, Keesling discussed the possibility of dynamic pricing.

Meaning, the rate of each meter can be adjusted depending on location, events or the day of the week.

The new meters will now be ordered and a plan for their instillation will be drafted.

A separate vote will be taken to determine the amount of the parking rate increase.