Addison Agen finishes as ‘Voice’ runner-up

LOS ANGELES (WANE) Addison Agen’s inspiring run on “The Voice” came to an end Tuesday night.

The 16-year-old Concordia Lutheran High School student finished as the runner-up on NBC’s singing competition. Chloe Kohanski was crowned winner.

Addison shined during her finals performances Monday night. The indie singer-songwriter performed an emotion rendition of Tim McGraw’s ‘Humble and Kind,” then joined coach Adam Levine for an intimate interpretation of “Falling Slowly.” She wrapped up with a soulful performance of her original song, “Tennessee Rain.”

That song rose to No. 1 on the iTunes charts by midday Tuesday. Her performance of “Humble and Kind” finished at No. 5 and her and Levine’s delivery, at No. 10.

In spite of her finish on “The Voice,” Addison rallied a Fort Wayne community behind her since September, when Concordia Lutheran High School announced she’d auditioned for the competition. As she competed week after week, Signs supporting Addison’s journey popped up throughout the city. Several businesses offered discount deal to customers who bought one of her songs.

That popularity wasn’t limited to Fort Wayne, though. Addison’s striking performances on the show and her ability to connect with her fans through her music helped her make a name for herself. Her performances regularly climb iTunes charts, and her social media pages ballooned in popularity.

Still, though, Addison appeared on “The Voice” to remain grounded and focused – a proud product of Fort Wayne.

Addison won’t go home empty handed. Each finalist won a 2018 Toyota Camry. Addison admitted to host Carson Daly she did not have her license, though.