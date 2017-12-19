12-year-old girl killed in crash with semi

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A 12-year-old Peru girl was killed Tuesday morning when a semi ran a red light and slammed into the SUV she was riding in.

Police and medics were called around 8 a.m. Tuesday to the intersection of U.S. 24 and Broadway Street in Peru on a report of a multi-vehicle crash there. Crews arrived to find a small blue sedan and a SUV badly damaged off the roadway.

Indiana State Police said in a news release that a 2006 Freightliner semi pulling a box trailer driven by Scott Baker, 62, of Eaton, Indiana, was headed eastbound on U.S. 24 when he ran the stoplight at Broadway Street. The semi slammed into the side of a 2003 Ford Explorer driven by Kristina Buffington, 31, of Peru, which then crashed into a 2017 Chevrolet Cruz driven by Jayson Hall, 43, of Peru.

Kristina Buffington was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. An 8-year-old passenger – Devin Buffington – was also airlifted with facial and head injuries but was in stable condition.

Amanda Buffington, 12, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Hall was transported from the crash scene in ambulance to a Peru hospital, but later flown to a Ft Wayne hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Baker was not hurt. It’s not clear if he’ll be cited for the crash.

“We are currently in the infancy of the crash investigation,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. Rick Brown. “Our crash reconstruction team will analyze the evidence collected and prepare a report for the Miami County prosecutor’s office to review.”