12/19 Prep Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 1A no. 5 Blackhawk Christian held off a hot-shooting Adams Central team 64-55 to headline area prep basketball on Tuesday night.

Jalan Mull led BCS with 20 points while Frank Davidson added 11 and Caleb Furst 10.

Kevin Brown led AC with 29 points while Johnny Carroll added 17 for a short-handed Jets team.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS: ADAMS CENTRAL 55 BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 64 (F)

BOYS: CASTON -26 MANCHESTER 66 (F)

BOYS: COLUMBIA CITY 46 WAWASEE 38 (F)

BOYS: FORT RECOVERY (OHIO) 37 SOUTH ADAMS 38 (F)

BOYS: SMITH ACADEMY 47 EASTSIDE 56 (F)

BOYS: SNIDER 48 DEKALB 53 (F)

BOYS: HERITAGE 58 CHURUBUSCO 39 (F)

BOYS: LEO 47 GARRETT 24 (F)

BOYS: TIPPECANOE VALLEY 72 CULVER 56 (F)

BOYS: WEST NOBLE 82 PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 86 (F-OT)

BOYS: WINCHETER 35 JAY COUNTY 42 (F)

BOYS: WOODLAN 57 BELLMONT 61 (F)

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS: CASTON 18 MANCHESTER 58 (F)

GIRLS: BISHOP DWENGER 60 NORWELL 53 (F)

GIRLS: HUNTINGTON NORTH 56 NEW CASTLE 40 (F)

GIRLS: NORTHFIELD 63 KOKOMO 51 (F)

GIRLS: STURGIS (MICH) 20 WESTVIEW 68 (F)

GIRLS: TRITON 14 WARSAW 46 (F)

GIRLS: WABASH 40 SOUTHWOOD 20 (F)

GIRLS: WEST NOBLE 47 PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 22 (F)