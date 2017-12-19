12/19 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. S. Bend Riley (11) 8-0 348 2
2. Hamilton Southeastern (2)6-0 312 3
3. New Albany (2) 6-1 287 4
4. Warren Central (3) 4-0 267 5
5. Floyd Central (1) 5-0 256 6
6. Indpls Ben Davis 5-1 203 1
7. Zionsville 5-0 171 7
8. Bloomington South 5-1 114 8
9. Center Grove 7-1 93 10
10. Ft. Wayne North 6-2 64 9
Others receiving votes:
Valparaiso 62. Jeffersonville 40. Lafayette Jeff 21. Carmel 14. Bloomington North 8. Brownsburg 7. Ev. Harrison 7. Bedford N. Lawrence 6.<
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Indianapolis Attucks (14)5-0 370 1
2. Ev. Bosse (5) 6-0 350 2
3. Tri-West 4-0 288 3
4. Greensburg 7-0 221 7
5. New Castle 7-0 167 NR
6. Indpls Brebeuf 4-2 126 9
7. Culver Academy 4-3 123 8
8. Brownstown 5-1 116 4
9. Beech Grove 5-0 113 NR
10. S. Bend Washington 6-1 108 6
Others receiving votes:
Silver Creek 50. Danville 49. NorthWood 39. Sullivan 29. Princeton 25. Heritage Hills 25. Marion 16. N. Harrison 15. Salem 15. Northwestern 14. W. Lafayette 8. Hammond 7. Glenn 6.<
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Frankton (17) 6-0 376 2
2. Westview (1) 6-0 311 3
3. Covington 8-0 268 4
4. Oak Hill (1) 5-1 255 1
5. Tipton 7-1 210 5
6. Forest Park 6-0 161 9
7. Shenandoah 6-1 146 6
8. Indpls Howe 5-2 124 8
9. Linton-Stockton 5-1 105 7
10. Southwestern (Jefferson)6-0 83 NR
Others receiving votes:
Paoli 77. Andrean 72. Indpls Irvington 29. Eastern Hancock 21. LaVille 21. Heritage Christian 12. Clarksville 9.<
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Barr-Reeve (13) 6-0 357 1
2. Tindley (5) 5-1 320 3
3. Tri-County (1) 6-0 316 2
4. University 7-0 264 4
5. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 5-1 240 5
6. Wood Memorial 5-1 153 7
7. Gary 21st Century 6-3 135 9
8. Washington Twp. 6-0 91 NR
9. Morristown 6-1 90 10
10. S. Newton 6-1 80 6
Others receiving votes:
Hauser 67. Southwood 39. Lafayette Catholic 35. Lanesville 24. Covenant Christian 18. Westville 15. Christian Academy 14. Springs Valley 13. W. Central 9.<
12/19 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings: