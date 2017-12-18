With Fort Wayne’s support, Addison Agen performs in ‘The Voice’ finals

Related Coverage Addison Agen on to ‘Voice’ finals

LOS ANGELES (WANE) With an entire community behind her, Fort Wayne’s Addison Agen made her final push to win “The Voice” Monday night.

The Concordia Lutheran High School 16-year-old and fellow Final Four contestants Chloe Kohanski, Brooke Simpson and Red Marlow performed for the final time during Monday night’s finals of NBC’s singing competition. Addison opened the show with an emotional rendition of Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind,” which she struggled to finish through tears.

Viewers’ votes will determine if Addison will be “The Voice” winner.

Addison, an indie singer-songwriter, has found success and appeal on “The Voice” stage with soulful performances and a connection with her fans. Her performances regularly climb iTunes charts, and her social media pages have ballooned in popularity.

Back home in Fort Wayne, signs supporting Addison’s journey have popped up throughout the city. Several businesses have offered discount deal to customers who have bought one of her songs, and Mayor Tom Henry has regularly tweeted his support for the Fort Wayne girl.

Addison reiterated on her Instagram Story on Monday that in order to win “The Voice,” she’ll need her fans to continue that support through Tuesday.

Fans of Addison watched the Concordia Lutheran High School singer compete live on “The Voice” at viewing parties around the city Monday night. Calhoun Street Soups, Salads and Spirits, Come2Go Music Hall and two Allen County Public Library branches held parties.

Here’s how to vote for Addison:

1. The official The Voice app, available on the App Store or Google Play

2. Online at NBC.com or on Facebook

3. Through a Xfinity X1 set-top box with an active Xfinity subscription that includes NBC

4. Through iTunes by buying one of Addison’s song

5. On Apple Music by streaming one of her songs

6. On Twitter by using the hashtag #VoiceSaveAddison

RETWEET if you’re sending you votes to @AddisonAgen because you have a happy tear in your eye after that beautiful performance. #VoiceFinale pic.twitter.com/Fm8HEwqkzY — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 19, 2017