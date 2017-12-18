Deja vu? Mastodons upset IU in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Could they do it again? Yes.

The Fort Wayne Mastodons went to Bloomington Monday night and dominated the Indiana Hoosiers all night long before coming away with a 92-72 win.

The Dons defeated IU 71-68 in overtime last year at the Coliseum when the Hoosiers were ranked no. 3 in the country.

That’s what Mastodon fans are wondering tonight as IPFW is in Bloomington to face the Hoosiers – and so is WANE-TV.

Andy McDonnell was live at 5 & 6 to preview tonight’s game.

Tune in at 11 where WANE will have complete coverage of the game.