Sign-ups show health law’s staying power in Trump era

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deadline burst of sign-ups after a tumultuous year for the Obama health law has revealed continued demand for the program’s subsidized individual health plans. But the Affordable Care Act’s troubles aren’t over.

On the plus side for the overhaul, official numbers showed a sizable share of first-time customers, 36 percent, were among those rushing to finish HealthCare.gov applications in the run-up to Friday’s enrollment deadline. One new challenge comes from the GOP tax bill, which repeals the law’s requirement that people have health insurance or risk fines.

Final national enrollment numbers aren’t expected until next year because some states running their own insurance websites extended sign-ups to Jan. 31.