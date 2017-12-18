Mastodons knock off Hoosiers for second year in a row!

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – For the second season in a row the Fort Wayne’s men’s basketball team has beaten in-state powerhouse Indiana as the Mastodons defeated the Hoosiers 92-72 Monday night at Assembly Hall.

The Dons defeated then-no. 3 IU 71-68 in overtime last season at War Memorial Coliseum, but this time around the outcome was never in doubt during the second half.

The teams combined for 21 turnovers in a sloppy first half where Fort Wayne led by as many as six, but ultimately trailed 37-36 at the break.

The Dons caught fire from behind the arc in the second half with John Konchar’s three at 12:06 giving IPFW its first double-digit lead of the night at 61-51.

Kochar nailed another triple at 5:52 to build the Dons lead to 19, then the junior splashed another shot from distance at 4:16 to push IPFW’s lead to 21.

Kason Harrell led the Dons with 28 points while Northrop grad Bryson Scott scored 26. Konchar tallied 16 while freshman Dylan Carl added 14.

The Dons shot 51.7 percent from the floor and 56.7 percent from behind the arc, making 17-of-30 three point attempts.