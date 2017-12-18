IU’s Morgan earns Big Ten and National Player of the Week honors

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University junior Juwan Morgan, who had a record 34-point, 11 rebound performance in helping IU to an 80-77 overtime win over Notre Dame in the Crossroads Classic on Saturday, has been named NCAA.com and NBCSports.com National Player of the Week in addition to Big Ten Conference Player of the Week.

He scored 14 straight points at the end of regulation and the beginning of overtime and made the go-ahead dunk with eight seconds left as IU rallied from a 13-point second half deficit, an eight-point disadvantage with 2:01 to go and a four-point Notre Dame lead with less than 2 minutes to go in overtime. His 34 points established a Crossroads Classic Record (Kelan Martin 28, vs. Indiana, 2016), was a career-high for the Waynesville, Mo. product, and his 11 boards tied his single game best effort in three seasons.

Morgan is one of the hottest players in the Big Ten, having averaged 20.8 points and 8.8 rebounds, while shooting 65.6 percent from the field against Duke, Michigan, Iowa, Louisville and Notre Dame, which comprise the Hoosiers last five opponents.

In the month of December, Morgan leads the Big Ten in scoring at 22.5 points per game. He is fourth in field goal percentage (67.3), third in rebounding (9.5) and in free throws attempted per game (7.3).