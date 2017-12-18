Power restored to IPFW, Concordia seminary, Canterbury Green

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) More than 3,500 customers were without power in northeast Fort Wayne late Monday morning.

According to Indiana Michigan Power, 3,587 customers lost power around St. Joe Center Road and St. Joe Road. The outage included the Canterbury Green Apartments complex, Concordia Theological Seminary and parts of IPFW, as well as nearby shopping centers and residential neighborhoods.

Power was restore around 11 a.m.

Utility spokesman Tracey Warner said an equipment issue caused the outage.