Hometown fans attend watch party for Addison Agen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Two months ago a couple dozen people started coming to watch parties for Addison Agen at her church Come2Go Ministries.

“Now I don’t know most the people in the room tonight,” Pastor Brian Spahr said.

About a hundred people attended Monday’s watch party to watch Addison perform for the last time for votes on ‘The Voice.’

“I’m just a fan,” Amanda Bentley said.

Fans and friends watched Addison perform three times including an original song called Tennessee Rain, and a duet with coach Adam Levine. She opened the show singing Tim McGraw’s ‘Humble and Kind’ which ended on an emotional note.

“It shows a lot of her character,” Spahr said. “She was singing the song to her grandfather who instilled humility and kindness in her.”

Spahr has known Addison since she was 11. He said she’s always had the voice, but was once timid on stage.

“Now to see her on this stage really sharing from the heart of who she is in front of a massive audience,” Spahr said.

Earlier in the season Levine called Addison a unicorn. That’s something that stuck with 10-year-old Heaven Marcum.

“She’s kind of like me,” Marcum said. “Shy. But she still brings it out of her box.”

In the end, a 16-year-old brought strangers together. It’s a hopeful sign in this day and age.

“It just shows when people have something in common they’re able to come together,” Spahr said. “I see this as a picture of great things to come not just about ‘The Voice’ or about a person. There’s great opportunities for our city if we just come together.”

The winner of ‘The Voice’ will be announced during Tuesday’s show.

Here’s how to vote for Addison:

1. The official The Voice app, available on the App Store or Google Play

2. Online at NBC.com or on Facebook

3. Through a Xfinity X1 set-top box with an active Xfinity subscription that includes NBC

4. Through iTunes by buying one of Addison’s song

5. On Apple Music by streaming one of her songs

6. On Twitter by using the hashtag #VoiceSaveAddison