Girl hospitalized after ATV crash

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A 16-year-old girl was hospitalized Sunday after she was thrown from an ATV into a metal pole.

Police, Indiana Conservation Officers and medics were called just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday to a property at 5510 East 800 South in Nottingham on a report of an ATV crash there.

According to DNR investigators, a 15-year-old girl was operating a Polaris ATV behind the home with a 16-year-old girl as a passenger. The ATV hit a bump and the driver pushed on the throttle while trying to turn, officials said.

Both girls were thrown from the ATV. The passenger – the 16-year-old – hit a standing metal pole, investigators said.

The girl was taken by ambulance to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment for injuries to her right leg.

The 15-year-old operator was not hurt.