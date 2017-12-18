FWCS chief Robinson a finalist for national honor

Related Coverage Robinson named Indiana Superintendent of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson is one of four finalists for the 2018 National Superintendent of the Year.

The American Association of School Administrations School Superintendents Association announced Monday the finalists for the 2018 National Superintendent of the Year. Robinson joins superintendents from Cerritos, California, Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Maryville, Tennessee, as finalists for the 31st annual award.

“The superintendents we are honoring represent the face of public education,” said Daniel A. Domenech, executive director, AASA. “This program celebrates the accomplishments by the education thought leaders we’re honoring. We also celebrate the tremendous strides public education is making in our communities. We are grateful to VALIC and First Student for supporting our program.”

Robinson has served as Fort Wayne Community Schools superintendent since 2003. Prior to her appointment as superintendent, she served as an assistant principal, principal, area administrator, assistant superintendent, and deputy superintendent. Robinson has been a school administrator for more than three decades.

In September, Robinson was named the Indiana Superintendent of the Year by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents. She was also named the 2007 Joseph E. Hill Superintendent of the Year by the National Alliance of Black School Educators and named the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents District II Superintendent of the Year in 2008. She was presented with an Athena Award in 2004.

According to the American Association of School Administration, National Superintendent of the Year applicants were measured against the following criteria:

Leadership for learning – creativity in successfully meeting the needs of students in the school system.

Communication – strength in both personal and organizational communication.

Professionalism – constant improvement of administrative knowledge and skills, while providing professional development opportunities and motivation to others on the education team.

Community involvement – active participation in local community activities and an understanding of regional, national and international issues.

The 2018 National Superintendent of the Year will be announced at AASA’s National Conference on Education, Feb. 15-17, 2018, in Nashville, Tennessee. A $10,000 college scholarship will be presented in the name of the National Superintendent of the Year to a student in the high school from which the superintendent graduated, or the school now serving the same area.