Fort Wayne parking meter rates could more than double

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parking meters may be getting a major rate hike next year. The city clerk said it may go from 50 cents an hour to $1.25.

City Clerk Lana Keesling explained they need the money to maintain the 800 smart parking meters they plan to buy for the city. The parking meter contract they’re asking for from city council is $800,000.

If City Council approves it, Clerk Lana Keesling says they’ll eventually raise the meter rates. She’s thinking it’ll go from 50 cents an hour to $1.25.

Keesling said people should put the new rate into perspective.

“I understand that it’s more expensive, but actually parking in downtown Fort Wayne on the street is rather inexpensive,” she said. “I was in Indy a few weeks ago and I paid $4.50 an hour.”

She believes people appreciate the convenience that comes with modern technology.

The new meters take credit cards. There’ll be a mobile app where you can refill your meter from anywhere.

Also, the meter’s software allows the city to troubleshoot them remotely and push out messages to parkers.

Keesling says the increased meter rate will be to take care of transactional fees for credit cards and the pay by phone app.

“In order to provide the efficiencies to make our department more efficient and to make parking better for those that park downtown, you don’t have to scrounge for quarters for the meters, to make it a better experience to come downtown, we have to upgrade the meters,” she said.

If City council approves the new contract tomorrow, you can expect the new meters in February.