Fort Wayne firefighters deliver 5,000 coats for kids

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Children around Fort Wayne will be a little warmer this winter season thanks to Fort Wayne firefighters.

The annual Coats for Kids drive was held Monday, with local firefighters delivering winter coat orders to local schools as well as to homeless shelters and agencies. Firefighters, including Chief Eric Lahey as well as Volunteer Center volunteers, loaded bags of coats at the Community Harvest North facility along North Coliseum Boulevard.

Five thousand coats were collected and delivered as part of the campaign.

“The Fort Wayne Fire Department is honored to partner with the Volunteer Center Coats for Kids Campaign again this year to make sure our community’s children are properly clothed for the winter,” Lahey said. “Giving back to a community that has given us so much is the least we can do during this holiday season.”

The Coats for Kids program is in its 18th year.

Photos: Coats for Kids View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The 18th annual Coats for Kids drive supported by the Fort Wayne Fire Department and the Volunteer Center Coats for Kids Campaign was held Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Fort Wayne Fire Chief Eric Lahey wheels a collection of winter coats that will be delivered to children in need on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Fort Wayne Fire Chief Eric Lahey wheels a collection of winter coats that will be delivered to children in need on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. A collection of winter coats that will be delivered to Fort Wayne children in need are loaded into a Fort Wayne Fire Department vehicle on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.