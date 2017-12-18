Crash near Fort Wayne airport kills man, 61

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man died as a result of a crash near the Fort Wayne International Airport midday Monday.

Police and medics were called around 12:15 p.m. to the intersection of Ferguson Road and 10th Street, directly in front of the Fort Wayne International Airport, on a report of a crash there.

Officers arrived and found the driver unresponsive in a green passenger car that sustained heavy damage to the driver side. Paramedics and firefighters treating him pronounced him dead a short time later.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday that 61-year-old Daniel J. Simpson of Fort Wayne died of Blunt Force Trauma due to Motor Vehicle Crash.

The pickup truck driver wasn’t hurt.

Police determined the pickup was westbound on Ferguson when Simpson, who was on 10th Street, drove south directly into the path of the truck.

Police closed Ferguson Road for about two hours to investigate the crash.