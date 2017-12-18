Colts send Bostic, Kelly to injured reserve

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive tackle Caraun Reid and placed inside linebacker Jon Bostic and center Ryan Kelly on the Injured Reserve List.

Reid, 6-2, 298 pounds, has played in 34 career NFL games (12 starts) in his time with the Washington Redskins (2017), Detroit Lions (2017), San Diego Chargers (2016) and Detroit Lions (2014-15) and has totaled 47 tackles (31 solo), 3.0 sacks, two passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. He was originally selected by the Lions in the fifth round (158th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Princeton.

Reid saw action in one game with the Lions earlier this season. In 2016, he appeared in seven games with the Chargers and tallied 16 tackles (eight solo), 1.0 sack, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery. Reid played in 14 games (12 starts) for Detroit in 2015 and registered 29 tackles (23 solo), 2.0 sacks and one fumble recovery. As a rookie in 2014, he saw action in 12 games and compiled two tackles and one pass defensed.

Bostic, 6-1, 245 pounds, signed with the Colts as an unrestricted free agent on April 20, 2017. He has played in 54 career NFL games (32 starts) and has registered 237 tackles (157 solo), 3.0 sacks, seven passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, one interception and four special teams stops. Bostic started all 14 games for the Colts this season and tallied 97 tackles (56 solo), 1.0 sack, three passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He currently leads the team in total tackles.

Kelly, 6-4, 309 pounds, has started all 23 games he has played in for Indianapolis since the team selected him in the first round (18th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Alabama. In 2017, he started seven games. Kelly started all 16 games as a rookie in 2016.

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today claimed guard Mark Glowinski off waivers (from Seattle).

Glowinski, 6-4, 310 pounds, has played in 36 career NFL games (19 starts) with the Seahawks (2015-17). He has also started two postseason contests. In 2017, Glowinski appeared in 10 games (two starts) and saw action at left guard and right guard. He started all 16 games and two playoff contests at left guard in 2016. As a rookie in 2015, Glowinski played in 10 games (one start). He was originally selected by Seattle in the fourth round (134th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of West Virginia.