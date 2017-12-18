Northrop wins Wendy’s Play of the Week on 12/18

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The high school basketball season is here and every Monday Wendy’s lets you decided who did it best on the prep hardwood.

Each Monday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. you’ll be able to vote on the Wendy’s “Play of the Week.” We’ll air three choices during the 6 p.m. sportcast with the poll closing at 11 p.m. The winner will be announced on the 11 p.m. news as your “Play of the Week!”

This week’s winner comes from Northrop as Nick Haines would spin and dish to Qualen Pettus for a lay-up against rival South Side. The play from the Bruins received 85 percent of the vote as an overwhelming winner.