12/18 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Class 4A
Pts
1. Indpls N. Central (13) 130
2. Carmel 115
3. Indpls Pike 95
4. Lawrence North 90
5. Homestead 74
6. Hamilton Southeastern 58
7. North Harrison 31
8. Bedford N. Lawrence 29
9. Castle 24
(tie) Jeffersonville 24
Others receiving votes: Penn, Brownsburg, Fort Wayne South Side, Zionsville, Center Grove, Lake Central, Whiteland Community.
Class 3A
Pts
1. Northwestern (12) 120
2. Greensburg 98
3. Ft. Wayne Concordia Lutheran 79
4. Tippecanoe Valley 77
5. Owen Valley 70
6. Fairfield 54
7. Salem 45
8. Beech Grove 27
9. Angola 17
10. Hamilton Hts. 11
Others receiving votes: Norwell Gibson Southern Glenn, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Danville, Vincennes Lincoln, Evansville Memorial, Indian Creek, Marion, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, Benton Central, NorthWood.
Class 2A
Pts
1. Oak Hill (6) 87
2. S. Ripley (1) 74
3. Eastern (Pekin) (1) 69
4. Monroe Central (1) 68
5. Triton Central 49
6. Winchester 40
7. N. Judson 30
8. Paoli 29
9. Central Noble 16
10. Covenant Christian (Indpls) 10
Others receiving votes: Crawford County High School, Tipton High School, Frankton High School, Linton-Stockton High School, Lafayette Central Catholic.
Class A
Pts
1. Michigan City Marquette(7) 78
2. Tindley (1) 69
3. Jac-Cen-Del 63
4. Vincennes Rivet 60
5. Trinity Lutheran 44
6. S. Central (Elixabeth) 35
7. Loogootee 25
8. Northfield 17
9. Tri 15
10. W. Washington 14
Others receiving votes: Morgan Township High School, North White High School, Northeast Dubois High School, Bethesda Christian School,Oregon-Davis High School.