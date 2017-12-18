Annual ACAC basketball tournament draw revealed

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – The draw for the 95th ACAC boys basketball tournament and the 44rd ACAC girls tournament was held Monday afternoon down in Decatur.

The tournament format will have girls games tipping off at 6 p.m. this year followed by the boys contests.

The tournament, which begins Tuesday, January 9, has first round pairings as follows, with Adams Cenrtral receiving the first round bye:

The title games are set for Saturday, January 13 at South Adams High School with the consolation games at Bluffton. The girls title game is at 6 p.m. that Saturday night with the boys game to follow.

The Woodlan boys and Jay County girls are the defending tournament champs.