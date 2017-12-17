Summit City hosts first-ever ballroom dance competition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The dance sport craze has arrived in the Summit City. Dancers heated up the floor today at the Winter Solstice Dancesport Competition.

It’s Fort Wayne’s first ever ballroom dance competition. Dancers from several states competed in different categories including International, American Rhythm, and Latin dance.

Kelly Bartlett with the Fort Wayne Ballroom Company was filled with pride watching this new event take over Memorial Coliseum.

“Watching students dance, watching my staff dance, watching other professionals share their talent with everyone, it’s a wonderful exciting thing that is healthy,” she said. “It just makes me so proud that I’m a part of something that can be so positive.”

Winter Solstice Organizers hope to turn this one day event into a multi-day event with dancers from all over the country.