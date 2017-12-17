Mastodons ready for repeat against Hoosiers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mastodons will face the Hoosiers at Assembly Hall on Monday night and they’d certainly settle for a repeat of last year’s match-up with the cream and crimson.

November 22, 2016 Fort Wayne knocked off then-no. 3 Indiana 71-68 in overtime at War Memorial Coliseum for the biggest victory in program history.

The Dons will go for a second straight upset of IU Monday night at 8 p.m.

Monday’s game will end a three-game series IU and IPFW signed on October 27, 2015.

WANE-TV will be down in Bloomington for the game. Check out a live preview from Assembly Hall at 6 and complete coverage at 11.