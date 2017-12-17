Joe Haden out for Pittsburgh’s showdown with Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden will miss his fifth straight game with a fractured left leg, meaning rookie Cameron Sutton will make his first career start against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Haden practiced this week and hoped he would be able to return. Instead the Steelers will turn to Sutton, a third-round pick.

Pittsburgh will have rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was limited during the week with a hamstring injury.

The Patriots will be without defensive lineman Alan Branch, who is inactive with a knee injury. New England also made wide receiver Chris Hogan inactive because of a shoulder injury.

Starting middle linebacker Bobby Wagner is active for the Seattle Seahawks in their NFC West showdown with the Los Angeles Rams despite a hamstring injury.

Wagner was listed as questionable on the final injury report, but went through pregame warmups with his fellow linebackers about two hours before kickoff and appeared to be moving without restriction. Wagner left last week’s loss at Jacksonville early in the second half after aggravating the injury.

Seattle will be without outside linebacker K.J. Wright after he was unable to make it through the league’s concussion protocol in time for Sunday’s game.

___

LOS ANGELES RAMS-SEATTLE

Rams: QB Brandon Allen; RB Lance Dunbar; DB Isaiah Johnson; RB Justin Davis; LB Carlos Thompson; LB Cameron Lynch; T Cornellius Lucas.

Seahawks: CB Mike Tyson; RB Thomas Rawls; DT Nazair Jones, LB K.J. Wright (concussion); C Joey Hunt; WR David Moore; DT Garrison Smith.

___

TENNESSEE-SAN FRANCISCO

Titans: QB Brandon Weeden, CB Kalan Reed, DB Curtis Riley, LB Josh Carraway, OL Corey Levin, WR Harry Douglas, LB Derrick Morgan.

49ers: WR Max McCaffrey, DB Greg Mabin, DB Antone Exum Jr., LB Pita Taumoepenu, DL Leger Douzable, DL D.J. Jones, DL Ronald Blair.

___

NEW ENGLAND-PITTSBURGH

Patriots: RB Mike Gillislee, DL Alan Branch, LB Kyle Van Noy, WR Chris Hogan, S Brandon King, OL Cole Croston, DL Geneo Grissom.

Steelers: QB Josh Dobbs, WR Justin Hunter, CB Joe Haden, S J.J. Wilcox, OT Matt Feiler, TE Vance McDonald, DT Daniel McCullers.

___

CINCINNATI-MINNESOTA

Bengals: CB Dre Kirkpatrick, RB Joe Mixon, LB Vontaze Burfict, LB Nick Vigil, OG Christian Westerman, DT Josh Tupou, WR Tyler Boyd.

Vikings: QB Kyle Sloter, WR Stacy Coley, CB Mackensie Alexander, RB Mack Brown, LT Riley Reiff, DE Tashawn Bower, DT Jaleel Johnson.

___

ARIZONA-WASHINGTON

Cardinals: QB Matt Barkley, WR John Brown (toe), TE Jermaine Gresham (illness), OL Earl Watford (ankle), DL Josh Mauro (ankle), CB C.J. Goodwin, LB Gabe Martin (hamstring).

Redskins: LT Trent Williams (knee), WR Robert Davis, G Kyle Kalis, C Demetrius Rhaney, DL Terrell McClain (toe), LB Zach Brown (toe/Achilles tendon/hip), S Montae Nicholson (concussion).

___

HOUSTON-JACKSONVILLE

Texans: QB Tom Savage, WR Braxton Miller, CB Treston Decoud, LB Jelani Jenkins, OT Kendall Lamm, TE Mycole Pruitt, LB Ufomba Kamalu.

Jaguars: RB Leonard Fournette, WR Allen Hurns, DL Eli Ankou, WR Larry Pinkard, OT Josh Walker, G Chris Reed, OT William Poehl.

___

GREEN BAY-CAROLINA

Packers: CB Davon House, CB Demetri Goodson, OL Ulrick John, Adam Pankey, WR Michael Clark, DL Montravius Adams, OLB Chris Odom.

Panthers: QB Garrett Gilbert, CB Captain Munnerlyn, FB Alex Armah, LB Shaq Thompson, G Trai Turner, DE Zach Moo.

___

MIAMI-BUFFALO

Dolphins: CB Cordrea Tankersley (shoulder/ankle), RB Damien Williams (shoulder/illness), S Michael Thomas (knee), QB Matt Moore (foot), DE Andre Branch (knee), OLs Jermon Bushrod (foot) and Isaac Asiata.

Bills: QB Nathan Peterman (concussion), FB Mike Tolbert, CB Breon Borders, OLs John Miller, Conor McDermott, TE Khari Lee, WR Brandon Reilly.

___

PHILADELPHIA-NEW YORK GIANTS

Eagles: G Stefan Wisniewski (ankle), CB Rasul Douglas, LB Dannell Ellerbe, WR Marcus Johnson, DE Steven Means, DT Elijah Qualls, RB Wendell Smallwood.

Giants: S Nat Berhe, WR Travis Rudolph, RB Paul Perkins, LB Jeremy Cash, OL Damien Mama, WR Hunter Sharp, QB Davis Webb.

___

BALTIMORE-CLEVELAND

Ravens: RB Terrance West, CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste, OLB Tim Williams, OL Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder), G Marquise Shakir, DE Bronson Kaufusi, DE Chris Wormley.

Browns: QB Cody Kessler, DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (knee), DB Justin Currie, OL Marcus Martin, OL Geoff Gray, WR Matt Hazel (hamstring), TE Matt Lengel.

___

NEW YORK JETS-NEW ORLEANS

Jets: CBs Derrick Jones and Jeremy Clark, LB Freddie Bishop, DL Muhammad Wilkerson, RB Akeem Judd, OLs Jonotthan Harrison and Ben Ijalana.

Saints: WR Ted Ginn, RB Jonathan Williams, LB A.J. Klein (groin), C Cameron Tom, WR Austin Carr, DE Trey Hendrickson (ankle), LB Jonathan Freeny.

___

