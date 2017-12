FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger junior offensive tackle Joe Tippmann will continue his career with the Badgers as he has verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Tippmann picked the Badgers over offers from Iowa, Purdue, Indiana, Cincinnati, and several MAC programs.

Tippmann and the Saints advanced to semi-state this past season.