300+ celebrate the holidays at Erin’s House for Grieving Children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Holiday festivities were in full swing at Erin’s House for Grieving Children Sunday with their annual family holiday party.

Families enjoyed crafts, hot chocolate, snacks and singing classic holiday tunes. All of the children received a present and stocking from Santa. They also had a “warm-up room” where families could pick up coats and gloves for their kids this winter.

All of the presents and supplies were donated by local individuals and organizations.

“Just to be able to provide this service for these families during this tough time of the year during the holidays,” said Program Specialist Cassie Sheely. “For some of these families this might be the first Christmas without their loved one, so for them to just come through our doors and have that special environment and have those like individuals just to be able to be around and it’s just beautiful.”

More than 300 children attended the party.