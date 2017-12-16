Volunteers lay wreaths for veterans during National Wreaths Across America Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Wreaths sponsored by Fort Wayne locals were placed on veteran’s graves on Saturday at Lindenwood Cemetery.
The event was a part of National Wreaths Across America Day, a nation-wide day lead by Wreaths Across America (WAA).
The Fort Wayne Civil Air Patrol hosted a ceremony before volunteers placed over 600 wreaths on veteran gravesites.
This year, Lindenwood Cemetary was recognized as an official location for the wreaths by the WAA. The WAA is a nonprofit organization that also conducts the wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and in locations in all 50 states.
More than one million wreaths were placed on veterans’ markers across the country.