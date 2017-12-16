State trooper fires shot at Kendallville bank robbery suspect

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A 21-year veteran of the Indiana State police fired a shot at a bank robbery suspect Saturday morning in Kendallville, according to ISP Spokesman Sgt. Tony Slocum.

Slocum said numerous law enforcement officers responded to the Campbell and Fetters Bank, 135 East North Street, around 10 a.m. for a reported robbery.

The trooper was able to block the path of the fleeing suspect at U.S. 6 and State Road 3, according to Slocum. The suspect accelerated and rammed the pickup truck of the state trooper, according to Slocum. The trooper fired one shot towards the suspect but did not hit him. The suspect then drove southbound on State Road 3.

Other officers eventually captured the suspect near Old State Road 8 and State Road 3, Slocum said.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect or potential charges.

The FBI Bank Robbery Task Force is investigating the robbery.

Additional information has not been released.