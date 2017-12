FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jamie Schaafsma and Gabriel Desjardins each scored two goals as the Komets toppled the Indy Fuel 5-2 Friday night at War Memorial Coliseum.

Shawn Szydlowski had the other goal for the Komets while Michael Houser stopped 31-of-33 shots to earn the win.

The Komets and the Fuel play again tomorrow night, this time down in Indianapolis.