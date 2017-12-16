New children’s music album to donate heaters to families in need

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Dreamcatchers organization is releasing its debut charity album, Heat Is Where the Heart Is. It’s a collection of children’s music to benefit families in need of new heaters.

The album release party is Saturday, Dec. 16, from 4-6 pm at Neat Neat Neat Records and Music.

The event is family-friendly and open to all ages. Release party guests can listen to the album, purchase a CD, offer a donation to Dreamcatchers, or enjoy food from Bravas and complimentary cake. Local musicians featured on the album will perform live, and be available to chat with guests and demonstrate their instruments to kids.