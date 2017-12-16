Man in broken down vehicle arrested for marijuana possession

MERCER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Mercer County sheriff’s deputy stopped to check on a disabled vehicle on State Road 118 Friday afternoon and ended up arresting the driver for possession of marijuana, according to Mercer Country Sheriff Jeff Grey.

Grey said the deputy found Douglas T. Williams, 41, Toledo, inside the vehicle when he stopped to check on him. The deputy discovered Williams had a a felony warrant out of Wyandot County in Ohio for possession of cocaine.

Williams refused to allow police to search his vehicle so a K-9 Unit from the Coldwater Police Department was called, according to Grey.

The K-9 officer indicated a presence of drugs inside the vehicle. During a search, police found a vacuum sealed pacakge of marijuana.

Williams was booked into the Mercer County Jail on the outstanding warrant. Additional charges are possibly following a review by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

SECOND DRUG ARREST

Grey said a person was arrested in a separate traffic stop Friday after police witnessed a drug transaction in Celina.

Police stopped a vehicle and found a woman driving the vehicle who had a suspended license, according to Grey. The woman was arrested and taken to the jail. Grey said jail personnel advised the woman about a body scanner at which point she said she had swallowed a small baggie of crack cocaine.

The woman was taken to a hospital for observation. Additional charges are expected against the woman – whose name has not been released.