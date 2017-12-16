Firefighters battle flames at old RCA buildings in Marion, 6 firefighters injured

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Fire erupted at two separate buildings at the site of the former RCA complex in Marion Saturday evening.

Marion Fire Department Assistant Chief Tony Fox said firefighters were called to the 3400 block of South Adams Street around 6:15 p.m.

Crews found one large building on fire with flames shooting through the roof. Fox said firefighters also discovered fire in a small building.

Multiple fire departments were called to assist and approximately 30 firefighters were on scene. Firefighters had everything under control in approximately two hours.

Fox said the larger building was used for storage and the smaller building also appeared to be used for storage but investigators were still trying to determine if the building was being actively used.

As crews were battling flames, Fox said several explosions went off. He said four firefighters were taken to a Marion hospital for hearing problems. Another firefighter had to get stitches for a cut to a finger, and a sixth firefighters suffered a shoulder injury.

Marion Fire Department Chief Geoff Williams told WISH-TV in Indianapolis that two tanks containing unconfirmed substances exploded.

The large building that caught fire Saturday also caught fire in 2005. The large, sprawling complex has been the subject of several fires over the last decade. There have also been several incidents, including an electrocution and a fatality.

Fox said local fire investigators are trying to determine a cause and the state fire marshal is expected to visit Sunday.