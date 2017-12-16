Cougars claim second-straight NAIA championship

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis Cougars are again national champions.

USF defeated Reinhardt University, 24-13, at Municipal Stadium in Daytona Beach, Fla. Saturday evening.

Nick Ferrer was 19-for-30 with 270 passing yards and one touchdown. He connected with Duke Blackwell for a score. Blackwell caught five passes for 96 yards and Dan Ricksy caught six passes for 82 yards.

Justin Green scored twice for the Cougars including the opening touchdown for USF in the first quarter. He carried the ball 24 times and compiled 144 yards.

USF outgained Reinhardt 390 to 290 on total offense.

