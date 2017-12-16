Cosmos reaches out to help community with turkey giveaway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Family breakfast and lunch restaurant Cosmos House of Pancakes is hoping to help those in need during the holidays. They’re giving away 250 turkeys.

Stephanie and Panos Bourounis and their two kids, Daphne and Petros, joined First News for more on the generous donation.

Over the years The Bourounis family has always done something to help those in need. “No one should go hungry, especially during the holidays”, says Panos Bourounis. “We just want to do our part to help the community. We hope our efforts encourage other business owners to do something similar. We appreciate everything Fort Wayne does for us and this is just our way to give back to the community in which we live and work.”

The Bourounis family, Owners of Cosmos House of Pancakes, will be reaching out to the community on December 18, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the restaurant at 3232 St. Joe Center Road. The giveaway will take place outside the restaurant.

