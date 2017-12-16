12/15 Fill It Up All-Stars: South Side’s Chapman, Leo’s Davison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the third year in a row Phil’s One Stop and Marathon are teaming up with the Highlight Zone to honor a girl and a boy each week that filled up the stat sheet and led their team to a win as “Fill It Up All-Stars.”

Your winners for December 15 are South Side’s Taniece Chapman and Leo’s Jeremy Davison.

Chapman scored 24 points and pulled down 16 rebounds as South Side bested previously undefeated Northrop 64-60.

Davison tallied 25 points as Leo opened NE8 play with a 64-53 win over a tough Huntington North squad.

Check back to the Highlight Zone next Friday night to see who wins next week!

12/8: Homestead’s Sylare Starks and North Side’s Keion Brooks Jr.

Starks tallied 24 points as 4A no. 5 Homestead topped a tough Bishop Dwenger team 71-49.

Brooks scored 25 points as 4A no. 4 North Side bested rival South Side 76-52 in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

12/1: Concordia’s Carissa Garcia and Blackhawk Christian’s Frank Davidson.

Garcia, a junior, scored 32 points as 3A no. 8 Concordia topped Wayne 83-16.

Davidson, a junior, tallied 21 points as 1A no. 4 Blackhawk Christian bested New Haven 70-67 in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

Both Carissa and Frank will receive a Fill It Up All-Stars t-shirt courtesy of Phil’s One Stop and Marathon.