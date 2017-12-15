USF completes final walk-through on eve of the NAIA National Title Game

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WANE) – In a game of this magnitude, the word legacy is used.

St. Francis completed a final walk-through Friday on the even of the NAIA Title Game as they will take on Reinhardt (Ga.) in the championship Saturday at 6 P.M. The team was loose but head coach Kevin Donley made sure to keep his team focused on what a win would mean for this program.

The Cougars go for back-to-back titles – which would be the first in the NAIA since 2009-10.

The Banquet of Champions takes place Friday night and quarterback Nick Ferrer is a candidate for the NAIA Player of the Year.

