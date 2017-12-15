Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Greene County man

LINTON, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued of an 85-year-old Linton man, according to Indiana State Police.

Linton is approximately 90 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

Police said Robert G. Waters was last seen Thursday afternoon. He may be in extreme danger and require medical attention.

Waters is described as 6 feet, 195 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hat with the words “Waters Fishing,” a brown coat, a light blue short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Waters could be driving a 1999 red Chevy Blazer with Indiana license plate 370AWJ.

Anyone with information about Waters should call the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 385-1140 or 911 immediately.