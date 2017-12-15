Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Dyer man

DYER, Ind. (WANE)- A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 72-year-old Dyer man, according to Indiana State Police.

Dyer is 151 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Police say James Strouzas was last seen Friday morning in Dyer.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Strouzas is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 215 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue a red baseball hat, a black jacket, blue sweater, jeans and brown and black shoes.

He was last seen driving a light green 2006 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana plate MOMBMK.

If you have any information on Strouzas, contact the Dyer Police Department at 219-746-2401, 219-660-0001 or call 911.