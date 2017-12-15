Several hurt after two vehicle crash at Coliseum and Parnell

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Several people were hurt in a two vehicle crash on West Coliseum Boulevard and Parnell Avenue early Friday morning, according to Fort Wayne police.

An off-duty police officer drove upon the crash around 2 a.m.

The crash involved a car and pickup truck in the intersection. Police were trying to determine what happened.

Fort Wayne firefighters extracted two people from the car. A total of three people were in the car and one in the pickup truck.

All four were taken to the hospital with various injuries, but all of their conditions were unknown early Friday morning. One of the four was transported in serious condition with a broken leg.

Traffic is restricted in the area. Traffic on westbound Coliseum Boulevard cannot turn left onto Parnell Avenue. Eastbound Coliseum traffic must turn left or right onto Parnell Avenue. Northbound Parnell Avenue traffic must turn right onto Coliseum Boulevard and Southbound Parnell Avenue traffic cannot turn left onto Coliseum.

The incident is under investigation. It’s not clear when the intersection will be cleared.