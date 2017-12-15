Police search for ‘person of interest’ in truck theft

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police in LaGrange County are searching for a woman as a “person of interest” in the theft of a pickup this week.

LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputies were called Thursday to a Howe property, where the homeowner told police that someone had stolen his 2003 Dodge pickup.

According to a police report, the homeowner – Marlin Yoder – said someone got into the unlocked pickup and drove it off the property without his permission. Police found the pickup some 7 miles west in the area of C.R. 905 West and 760 North, north of Shipshewana.

Police said that during their investigation, they learned a woman who had a dark-colored puppy was in the area at the time and may have information about the theft. Police called her a “person of interest” and said detectives would like to speak her.

The picture of the woman was shared by police. It’s not clear who took the image.

Anyone who can identify the woman or who has information on the incident is asked to call the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department at (260) 463-7491.