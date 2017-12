FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Police are investigating a stabbing on the city’s north west side.

Police were called to the Travel Inn located at 2712 West Coliseum Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

Fort Wayne Police dispatch confirmed to Newschannel 15 that a person was stabbed and is in serious condition.

