Lawmaker: Indiana’s minimum wage should be $15

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE)- Do you think Indiana’s minimum wage should go up to $15 an hour? One State Senator thinks so, and will introduce legislation that would get it there by 2021. If you walk inside Silver In the City, in Indianapolis, you’ll see employees buzzing around helping customers.

Kristin Kohn, owner of Silver in the City said “We start people above the minimum wage here, and we work at getting them to positions where they have more responsibility.”

Kohn, said the longer employees stay, the more they earn.

Kohn explained “We want them to have good lives they can support their families with the wages that they make.” State Senator Frank Mrvan wants the same things.

That’s why he said he’s introducing a bill that would raise Indiana’s minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour, over a 3-year span.

“I think that’s a great progressive plan,” Kohn said. State Senator Frank Mrvan, a Democrat from Hammond, said Friday afternoon “No person should work 40 hours and not have enough money to feed their children, pay the electricity, and pay their cars. It’s really a shame that $7.25 is what we find a man’s wages are worth an hour. It’s ridiculous.” Mrvan’s and other Democrats’ previous wage proposals died in the Senate. Mrvan acknowledges his new bill could be a long shot.

“Well, yeah. it’s a long shot,” Mrvan said. “But it is happening in other states. As far as I’m concerned, I’ll just keep trying until I drop dead, because it’s something that has to be done.” Critics say increasing wages that much would hurt small businesses. We stopped by Boomerang Boutique to get their thoughts.

“For me personally, I think it would be a little tough, just because I am a small business,” Felicia Kiesel, the owner of Boomerang Boutique said Friday morning. “I’m not making huge amounts of money.” Kiesel said her budget is balanced with just a couple of part-timers.

“Just because the amount of money going out for payroll would obviously be a lot higher,” Kiesel explained. “It would take cost away from other things.” We did some research. Indiana’s minimum wage of $7.25 an hour mirrors Kentucky, and the Federal minimum wage. The other surrounding states of Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan, all have higher minimum wages.