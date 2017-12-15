Indiana residents oppose potential ICE detention center

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered at a recent public meeting in opposition to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility proposed in northern Indiana.

More than 300 people attended the meeting Thursday in Elkhart to voice their concerns of the potential 1,240-bed facility. The meeting follows a November protest in Goshen.

Residents say the ICE detainee center will drive away a large portion of the population. They also say it could increase county’s workforce shortage.

The facility would be located about 10 miles east of South Bend in Elkhart County. County commissioners say the facility would be managed by CoreCivic, a private prison company previously known as Corrections Corporation of America.

CoreCivic has requested a month-long delay for when county zoning officials first consider the $100 million project.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.