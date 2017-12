DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WANE) – On Twitter, @AirFerrer13 is what Nick Ferrer goes by. Now he’s in some rarefied air.

The St. Francis quarterback was named NAIA National Player of the Year at the banquet of champions on the eve of the title game. He’s the third Cougars player to receive the honor.

USF takes on Reinhardt (Ga.) Saturday night at 6 P.M.