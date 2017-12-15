Dying man’s wish to see new ‘Star Wars’ movie coming true

BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — A dying man’s wish to see the new “Star Wars” movie is coming true, thanks to local fire departments and medics.

Ron Villemaire has stage 4 colon cancer and is in hospice care in Bedford, New Hampshire. He’s a huge “Star Wars” fan, but can’t get to a theater and sit in a seat.

After a public plea from his daughter, the Bedford and New Boston fire departments say they’ll take him Saturday by ambulance to a theater and transfer him to a hospital bed. Medics will be on hand during “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

The 69-year-old Villemaire will be joined by family and friends, as well as Darth Vader and storm troopers.

Villemaire is a U.S. Air Force veteran and will be greeted by representatives thanking him for his service.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.