FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A local corporate helped to make Christmas a little merrier for young patients at Parkview Women’s and Children’s Hospital and Parkview Behavioral Health.

Do It Best Corp. on Friday delivered dozens of holiday gifts to children who are being treated at the hospital. Among the gifts were blankets and toys.

The presents will be left outside the doors of the children’s rooms, officials said.

This the second year Do It Best has donated toys to the hospital.