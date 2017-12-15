Body found after house fire

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) A body was found inside a Defiance County, Ohio, home that caught fire early Friday.

Just after 1 a.m., fire crews responded to a house fire at 4321 E. Rolling Meadows Blvd., near Lake Christy on Defiance’s north edge. Four area fire department battled the blaze, according to a report by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.

At 1:51 a.m., firefighters found a body in the home, the sheriff’s office said in the report.

The victim has not been identified. The Lucas County Coroner’s Office in Toledo will release that information later, the sheriff’s department said.

The owner of the home – Junior W. Dockery – is currently living outside of the country, the sheriff’s office said.

An autopsy should determine how the victim died.

The case is under investigation by the sheriff’s office, the Noble Township Fire Department, the Defiance County Coroner’s Office and the State of Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office.