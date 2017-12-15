Allen County to sue opioid makers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Allen County will file suit against drug companies in an effort to win back expenses incurred from opioid abuse by residents.

Early Friday, the Allen County commissioners voted unanimously to move forward with a lawsuit. The commissioners said pharmaceutical companies misrepresented the effects of opioids to doctors.

The drug companies reportedly told doctors the drugs were not addictive, the commissioners said.

The idea for a legal battle was that of Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deb McMahon.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has declared opioid addiction a “public health crisis.”

NewsChannel 15’s Angelica Robinson was at Friday morning’s meeting. We’ll update this story as we learn more.