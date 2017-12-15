All Around Downtown: Development continues through winter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Despite the winter weather, downtown development continues in a big way,

On the same week as the announcement of a proposed mixed use complex at Harrison St. and Superior St., NewsChannel 15 confirmed details on several other downtown properties.

Cambray Building

An old brick building on Harrison Street, north of Superior Street has been sold.

The Hall family, of Don Hall’s Restaurants, purchased the building from Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.

The building will be lifted from its current location and moved south to the southeast corner of Harrison St. and Superior St. sometime in January or February.

The building will sit on a parking lot owned by Allen County. The county will lose 31 parking spaces there but will gain 31 from the parking garage between Calhoun St. and Clinton St.

Jeff Hall told NewsChannel 15 that plans for the building are still being worked out but the building will fit in with their chain of hospitality businesses.

Promenade Park

Work continued at Promenade Park along the riverfront Friday. Crews worked on the early stages of the pavilion there. Steve McDaniel told NewsChannel 15 to expect the shell of the building to be built in January.

Work was also expected to begin on boat docks along the St. Marys River after the start of the new year. Parks and Recreation purchased land from the Hall family on the north side of the river for the work.

Peerless Cleaners Building

The staff at University of Saint Frances prepared for the demolition of the old Peerless Cleaners building on Main Street Friday.

The dry cleaning business moved east on Main St. as the university bought the building between Fulton St. and Fairfield Ave. The school plans to demolish the structures that have been deemed unsafe. Cleanup of the land will also be needed.

Vice President for Finance and Operations told NewsChannel 15 school do not have a specific use in mind yet, but do plan on giving the block a facelift, much like what happened at the parking lot across Fairfield Ave.

Ewing and Jefferson

City leaders worked to find a new owner for land at the southwest corner of Ewing St. and Jefferson Blvd.

The lot used to be home to an auto shop but was last used as a staging area for construction crews working on Cityscape Flats.

The City of Fort Wayne purchased that land and demolished the garage, but has plans to sell it.

Community Development Spokesperson Mary Tyndall confirmed to NewsChannel 15 that leaders at Ruoff Mortgage were interested in the land, but nothing has been signed.